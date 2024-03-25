Dozens of riders followed the 45-mile route around York on Sunday (March 24).

It started at Strawberry Fields Café in Crockey Hill then proceeded to The Monkey Pot Café in Riccall airfield industrial estate. From there the ride headed to Bubwith, Melbourne, Pocklington, Full Sutton, Stamford Bridge, Stockton on the Forest then York Hospital.

The event – organised by York and North Yorkshire MAG (motorcycle action group) – raised £420 and collected 390 Easter Eggs for the children’s ward at York Hospital through the York and Scarborough Hospital Charity.

Richard Suddaby from club said the run was a success.

“The 45-mile ride was smooth without any problems and the weather was on our side. We shall return next year!”

He gave thanks to the run’s sponsors: Hooting Owl Distillery, Fibernet Solutions, Mobility Physiotherapy Limited, Four Gents Barbers, The Coffee Pod, Limelight Wedding Emporium, Empty Quarter Events and Wild Style Tattoos.