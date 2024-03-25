A FIGHT has broken out outside a popular cafe in York.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened outside Strawberry Fields Café at Crockey Hill on the A19 between York and Selby at about 9.40am on Sunday (March 24) and involved an argument between two men.
A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or have any background knowledge in relation to the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Peter.Maw@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Peter Maw, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
"Please quote reference 12240051698 when passing on information."
