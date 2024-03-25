They are for customer service and new starter business of the year.

Holly, from Pocklington, had worked in property for 10 years before launching her business two tears ago. She now has a member of staff and an office at the Raylor Centre, James Street, York.

Holly said: “We’re very proud to be female owned and lead, and on the forefront of modern marketing to help our clients sell their home.

“We are one of very few estate agents in York as 5* on Google and we’re only just starting!

“We do everything with our clients in mind, and we’re so passionate about what we do.”

The winners of the Yorkshire Choice Awards are selected by the public.

People have until April 12 to vote online for a winner, with the results announced at a dinner on June 7.

To vote, go to: https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere