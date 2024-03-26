The newly appointed captains at the club, Alasdair Fraser and Linda Gillis, have chosen The Hut for their 2024/25 captaincy year.

The Hut, which is based in Wigginton Road, helps adults with mental health struggles and learning difficulties. The charity was set up 2011 in response to a growing need for day facilities in York.

Members at The Hut get to join activities ranging from cooking to meditation workshops, offered at a small fee - which is used to keep the charity afloat.

Linda said: "The Hut provides a safe and friendly environment where members can take part in a variety of indoor and outdoor projects. I am confident that the money raised by York Golf Club members will have a big impact on this charity."

York Golf Club captain's, Alasdair Fraser and Linda Gillis, with The Hut's service manager - Emma Little (centre) (Image: Supplied)

Alasdair said: "I was really impressed with the work that Emma Little (service manager at The Hut) does with her team. Linda and I felt it was important to support a York based charity.

"We all know and hear about the pressures facing mental health and disability services and every penny raised by York Golf Club members will make a difference."

Emma added: "I am extremely grateful to Alasdair and Linda for choosing The Hut in their year as Captains.

"We may be a small charity but we have a big heart, however, like a lot of charities money is tight, and to deliver and develop our much needed service to our members comes at a cost.

"Supporting The Hut is going to make a huge difference. On behalf of my members, thank you."