The annual walk in support of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People on April 13 is being held for the ninth time this year.

It is held simultaneously at different locations around the country. And while it has become a regular fixture in York, this will be the first time the York walk will have been based at Askham Bryan College.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People says everyone taking part will be helping the charity train more hearing dogs.

And that will mean it can help to transform the lives of more people like Tadcaster mum-of-three Joanna Thompson.

As previously reported in the Press, it came as a shock to Joanna when she was told her hearing had deteriorated so much she needed hearing aids.

She struggled to accept her deafness, and while her children rallied round to support her, she felt guilty about having to depend on them.

“They worked as a team to tell me about all sorts of sounds – alarms, people knocking on the door – and really helped in shops,” she said.

“They’d explain to people that I was deaf and repeat to me what people said if I didn’t catch it.

“It was lovely that they wanted to help, but as their mum, I wanted them to play without worrying about me. I felt like I was hindering their carefree childhood years.”

When Joey - who had been trained by Hearing Dogs - came bounding into her life in 2016, everything changed.

Joanna Thompson with her 'hearing dog' Joey (Image: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People)

He gave Joanna her confidence back, for a start – and, perhaps best of all, he gave her children their childhood back.

It meant they could play in the garden or listen to music without constantly having to worry about their mum.

“It was such a relief not having to rely on other people anymore,” Joanna said. "Joey (gave) them their childhood back, and that is the greatest gift of all.”

Now this year's York Great British Dog Walk is to be at the college - Askham Bryan – where Joanna’s son now studies.

Staff at Askham Bryan College preparing for this year's Great British Dog Walk on April 13 (Image: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People)

There will be two walk ‘options’ - either a 5km or a 3km route.

Carina Hummel of Specsavers Audiology, which sponsors the Great British Dog Walk, said: “This is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people - and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs while supporting a good cause.”

Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 on the day.

Hearing Dogs says sponsorship is appreciated but not essential.

To sign-up to the Great British Dog Walk, or for more information visit hearingdogs.org.uk/greatbritishdogwalk