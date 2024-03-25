Yogi Bar Ltd seeks to develop the flats in the disused upper floors of 13 St Sampsons Square, which contains the VPZ e-cigarette and vape store on the ground and first floor, and who also use the basement for storage.

This is a Grade II-listed building, erected in 1835-40, covering 49m2 in the York Central Historic Conservation Area. Minor interior changes, including new and replacement windows, are proposed.

The application to City of York Council said: “There are over 30,000 sqm of empty spaces above shop fronts in York City Centre. Historically these were residential, where shopkeepers lived with their families. Now most are either empty, derelict or used as storage.

“Therefore, there is a real heritage benefit of returning these unoccupied spaces back to their historic residential use, restoring their historic fabric and retaining as many historic features as possible to make sure that they will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

The application added the site was close to amenities, redevelopment would improve the layout and functionality of the existing building and quality of design and materials would be used to reflect the area, given the building’s listed status.