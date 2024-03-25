He was riding a Harley Davidson which crashed with a blue Ford car on the A170 Stepney Hill near Scarborough at about 9.55am on Saturday (March 23).

“The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury and was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“The road was closed for four hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.”

Police urge anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of the crash or the vehicles before to email jeremy.dean@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for TC Jeremy Dean.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Quote police reference 12240051159 when passing on information.