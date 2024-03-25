A woman was pushed off her bicycle while cycling home in North Yorkshire, police said.
North Yorkshire Police said the “wholly unprovoked attack” at 10pm on Friday (March 22) in Malton.
The attacker ran off while the woman was on the floor in East Mount off Old Maltongate, the force added.
“The lady was shocked and thankfully sustained only minor injuries as a result,” a police spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone who saw someone running away from the location at the time of the incident to email alan.robson@northyorkshire.police.uk, phone 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240051798 when passing on information.
