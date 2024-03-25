North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Acomb between 3.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, March 21, at the junction of Bramham Road and Bramham Avenue, close to the Costcutter and involved a 27-year-old man with a head wound assaulting two women.

​A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the assault, if anyone has seen the man with the head injury or if anyone knows any background knowledge in relation to the incident.

"Please email Daniel.Freeman@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Daniel Freeman, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240050062 when passing on information.