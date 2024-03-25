A MAN has attacked two women in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Acomb between 3.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, March 21, at the junction of Bramham Road and Bramham Avenue, close to the Costcutter and involved a 27-year-old man with a head wound assaulting two women.
Read next:
- Special guest drops in at new York hospital site
- Message to parents from police in York suburb after arson attacks
- Man arrested after burglary in North Yorkshire
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the assault, if anyone has seen the man with the head injury or if anyone knows any background knowledge in relation to the incident.
"Please email Daniel.Freeman@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Daniel Freeman, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240050062 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article