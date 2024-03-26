Katherine Coleman, Ellie Copley, Alex Klis and Anya Pagdin will scale the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday (March 30).

The challenge will see the climbers walk the distance of a marathon through stunning Yorkshire countryside while climbing higher in total than Ben Nevis – in just 12 hours.

Alex, 26, describes the group as keen hikers – last November they climbed Mount Snowdon.

But she admits that this will be their toughest yet.

The group are taking on the challenge on Saturday (Image: Supplied)

“We’re a little but nervous due to the length of time it’s going to take but we’re determined to finish it,” she told The Press.

The group aim to raise £1,000 for Alzheimer's Society – the UK's leading dementia charity – through the challenge.

Group take on challenge in memory of loved ones

Ellie, 23, and Katherine, 26, both lost loved ones to the disease which is the most common cause of dementia in the UK.

Ellie, who works at a bar, lost her grandfather who she described as her “best friend” to Alzheimer’s.

“His presence in my life was immeasurable. He was a crafty bugger, full of tenacity and determination, yet beneath his resilient exterior lay a soul so pure and wonderful,” she said.

The group on a previous hike (Image: Supplied)

“Even amidst the toughest moments, he had a remarkable ability to infuse our family with laughter and hope, keeping us united in strength.

“It’s been nearly one and a half years, however not a single day goes by without me thinking about him, wishing just to sit by his side and simply listen to him breathe.

“Witnessing the gradual decline of someone you hold dear – be it a grandparent, parent, sibling, or any cherished relative – is undeniably one of life's cruellest and most challenging experiences. I would not wish it on my greatest enemy.”

Katherine, who works for Hiscox, lost her grandmother to Alzheimer’s and said watching her decline and lose parts of herself due to the disease was “incredibly difficult”.

“Although this challenge can’t bring her back I take comfort knowing that raising money for Alzheimer’s UK will bring comfort and support to those suffering and their loved ones.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference and bring us one step closer to our goal. Together, we can create a brighter future for those living with Alzheimer's and work towards a world without this devastating illness.”

The group plan to leave York on Saturday at 6am and start hiking at 8am.

They will summit the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales.

For more information and to donate to the challenge visit the group’s GoFundMe Page titled: “Yorkshire Peaks: Climbing for Memories.”