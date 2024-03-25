Rachael Maskell the Labour MP for York Central visited Brainkind Neurological Centre the new brain injury hospital in Bishopthorpe Road on Friday (March 22).

The hospital, created for Brainkind, formerly The Disabilities Trust, includes 36 beds across four wards plus four assessment flats. Residents will also benefit from new courtyards and a therapeutic garden designed to help aid recovery following often complex brain injuries.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Maskell said: “The benefit that such a bespoke facility can provide to people recovering from a brain injury will assist people in their rehabilitation.

"As a former physiotherapist working with people with neurological conditions, I immediately recognise the benefits to patients.

"But the facility was therapeutic throughout and everything had been thought through to ensure that residents could receive the care they need while also gaining their independence.

“The feedback from residents has been incredible, and it was a real pleasure to meet and talk with residents and staff, all extolling the benefits of the new centre.

“We need to ensure that those requiring a residential setting, which can often be for a month or more, are placed locally, so that families and friends can visit.

"Having this new centre of excellence on our doorstep will enable patients to get the very best out of therapeutic approaches. Local service commissioners should visit the site and see the potential it has in supporting people following their brain injury.”

The centre opens following the charity’s acquisition of three new complex care neurological services in late 2023.

Brainkind is a charity working with people with an acquired brain injury and other neurological conditions. The opening of the new building, following the acquisition of three neurological services last year, and the launch of a new brand and strategy marks the beginning of a new exciting era for the organisation.

The charity supports people with an acquired brain injury and complex needs such as cognitive, physical and/or emotional difficulties, including physical and verbal aggression, impaired social functioning, and disinhibited behaviour.

The centre’s new sensory room was opened earlier this month, made possible by a donation from The Kirkby Foundation.

As The Press previously reported, the Brainkind Neurological Centre York was shortlisted by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards for the Community Benefit Project category.

Sarah Chadwick, manager Brainkind Neurological Centre York, said: "From the state-of-the-art gym to the café and outdoor spaces from the sensory room to the atrium with trees it is really rewarding to see the positive impact this is having on people with an acquired brain injury or other neurological conditions."

Dr Miles Rogish consultant clinical psychologist, Brainkind, said: "I am so impressed by the finer details of this building. The behavioural architects have done a really good job.

"Everything from the acoustics to the inside and outside spaces have really been thought about to foster a sense of community.

"The building has been designed with the people we support and our staff front and centre and importantly gives us room to grow in the future."

Irene Sobowale, CEO Brainkind, said: "This building has been designed with the people we support and our staff in mind. The communal areas, walkways and courtyards to facilitate a sense of community while ensuring there is space when people want to be alone."

