To negotiate the tight corners of the extended route to Kingsway West/Ascot Way hopper-size buses would, no doubt, be required.

By the time the 16 bus even reaches the ‘loop’ most seats will, probably, be filled by the extra passengers - a situation exacerbated by the proposed change to an hourly service (instead of every 45 minutes).

There are many elderly and disabled residents of the ‘loop’ who, without any alternative transport, rely on this service.

Mary Morton, Hob Moor Drive (in the loop), Holgate, York

Message from an old Yorkie down under

The Press is emailed to me here in Auckland, New Zealand, where we have lived for the past 54 years.

I grew up in Clifton and remember attending the bonfire on the green and the television people turning up.

On enquiring as to why I was informed that Guy Fawkes was educated at St Peter’s School. One night the students did something which was not planned - they put a St Peter’s cap on the top of the dummy on the bonfire!

Sylvia and I have returned to York a few times since 1996 but, as we’re now in our 80s, won’t be able to visit again.

However, as two of the team who founded the Yorkshire Society of New Zealand in 2008, we celebrate Yorkshire Day every year with up to 106 other former Yorkshire residents.

We get the local New Zealand mayor video linked with the Mayor of the Yorkshire town hosting the event that year.

Plans are under way for the link for August 1 2024. We have been in contact with York council staff and the venue here at the oldest pub in New Zealand.

Ron Bird, Waiuku, Auckland, New Zealand