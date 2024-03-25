Treasurer's House, in Minster Yard, will be open from Monday, April 1.

The National Trust site is the the former treasury to York Minster and hasn't been open since the Christmas period.

Paid for tours of the historic building are returning. The site's garden and café are also back open which visitors can access without tickets.

Treasurer’s House was created from turning three separate buildings into one property. Tours of the historic spaces were awarded the Traveller’s Choice Award by TripAdvisor for the last two years.

Treasurer's House has reopened after a winter of conservation (Image: Joanne Parker)

The tours - running Monday to Wednesday and on Saturdays - are designed to "take you on a journey through the house", said the National Trust.

A new ‘Turning back time’ guided tour is being introduced for Sundays. This tour looks at more of the house's past residents - including astronomers, politicians, generals and gentry.

Frank Green was the first person to donate a house, complete with all its contents, to the National Trust in 1930.

A spokesperson for the house said: "It might also be because he knew how at risk many historic buildings were. It is thanks to his donation that several historic buildings survive in the city centre and Treasurer’s House was his biggest creation.

"A place to showcase his collection from years of travel and antique hunting for the perfect pieces in the perfectly curated rooms."

Visitors will be welcomed back from April 1 (Image: Chris Lacey)

The house's downstairs café was named the creator of the National Trust scone blogger’s favourite scone – the Christmas pudding scone.

And the National Trust said it has a "delicious hot cross scone" to celebrate its reopening.

"By visiting, donating, and buying from the café or shop, supporters are contributing to the conservation work of the National Trust to help the charity care for places like Treasurer’s House," said a National Trust spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that a deep clean of the house was completed over winter to welcome visitors "just as Mr Green hoped".

Tours last around one hour and run every 15 minutes, being ‘by appointment’ on Monday to Wednesday, plus Saturdays.

The ‘Turning back time’ tours run every Sunday from 11am – 4pm. They are free to National Trust members and children under five. Pre-booking is recommended.

For further details call 01904 624247 or visit Treasurer's House | York | National Trust to book.