Like most people, I was shocked and saddened to hear that Kate, the Princess of Wales, had received a cancer diagnosis following her recent abdominal surgery.
After going through a similar procedure 15 years ago I can vouch that a good positive attitude mixed with a little humour will help through the darkest days.
Cancer is a terrible illness, but it also draws a family closer and you realise who your true friends are.
The only thing I’d encourage anyone on chemotherapy to do is to carry on with your normal life as best you can.
Fresh air and exercise is a wonderful antidote to tiredness and feeling sorry for yourself.
Best wishes to Kate and King Charles III and wishing you both a speedy recovery.
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel