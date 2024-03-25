After going through a similar procedure 15 years ago I can vouch that a good positive attitude mixed with a little humour will help through the darkest days.

Cancer is a terrible illness, but it also draws a family closer and you realise who your true friends are.

The only thing I’d encourage anyone on chemotherapy to do is to carry on with your normal life as best you can.

Fresh air and exercise is a wonderful antidote to tiredness and feeling sorry for yourself.

Best wishes to Kate and King Charles III and wishing you both a speedy recovery.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York