Changes to the Harrogate BID Board have seen former Vice Chair Andrea Thornborrow, of Primark, step up into the Chair role after Dan Siddle stood down due to work commitments.

Andrea has been part of the BID for several years and she thanked Dan for his work, which included securing a second term for Harrogate BID, and said she looked forward to building on its success to date.

She added: “Harrogate BID has gone from strength to strength and is making a positive difference to the town centre.”

Andrea’s appointment left the Vice Chair role open for new applicants. So, Sara Ferguson of Café Marconi and Lyndsay Snodgrass of Verity Frearson stepped up to fill the position in a joint capacity.

Both Sara Ferguson, former Chair of Harrogate BID, and Lyndsey said they were looking forward to working together with the BID team to further progress the work of Harrogate BID.

Harrogate BID has also welcomed several new directors onto the BID board for 2024. The new board directors include Sue Kramer, co-owner of Crown Jewellers of Harrogate, James White, centre manager at the Victoria Shopping Centre, Simon Midgley, owner of Starling Café, Neil Mendoza, general manager at The Studley Hotel and Julian Rudd, head of regeneration at the newly formed North Yorkshire Council.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Historically, it is proven that good BIDs have great leadership, so I’m thrilled to have the support and guidance from such a comprehensive group of directors as we embark on our second term.”

Harrogate BID also thanked the directors who stepped down, saying they were a pleasure to work alongside during their time on the BID board.