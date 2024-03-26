The multi-award-winning A Bunch of Amateurs about a group of Bradford filmmakers is being held at screen five of the Harrogate Odeon at 7pm on Wednesday, April 24.

It will be raising money for two leading mental health charities, Wellspring Therapy and Training - a counselling service which has its headquarters at the former St Andrew’s Vicarage in Starbeck in Harrogate and Harrogate Mind. Doors open at 6.30pm.

The film will be followed by a chance to meet director Kim Hopkins, producer Margareta Szabo and members of the cast.

A Bunch of Amateurs Film is set to ir in Harrogate (Image: Supplied)

Paula Stott of the Harrogate Film Society, who are organising the event in conjunction with Wellspring and Harrogate Mind, said: “The amateur filmmaking group’s heyday in the 1960s and 70s. But then numbers have dwindled, the building is crumbling and it’s hard to pay the bills.

“But the passion and ambition for film remains, fuelled by ingenuity, tea and biscuits and at times creative differences. We become involved in their world and experience the positive impact of engagement. The film highlights the impact of community, of friendship, of coming together in the bleakest and the best of times. It’s a real joy.”

“The Harrogate Film Society has a long tradition and culture of bringing high quality world-class cinema to Harrogate. More recently it is using its reach and its expertise by working collaboratively with a range of organisations, to raise awareness of issues and to promote understanding across the wider Harrogate community.

“Good quality films are the perfect way to do this. They can engage and involve the audience in scenarios and situations, which otherwise would remain unknown to them. The film deserves to be seen as widely as possible, by as many people as possible. It is therefore a privilege for our Society to bring this film to the screen in Harrogate in support of such a good cause.”

Nick Garrett, interim chief executive of Wellspring, said: “I’ve been a huge film fan since watching Fellini’s 8½ at university, so I’m tremendously grateful to the wonderful Harrogate Film Society for screening this special film to raise money for both us and Harrogate Mind.

“This film is worth watching as it shows how being part of your community is great for your mental health, despite life’s ups and downs.”

Nick Garrett, interim chief executive of Wellspring (Image: Supplied)

The CEO of Harrogate Mind, Tina Chamberlain, added: "Mind in Harrogate District is an established charity working in Harrogate District to support mental health and wellbeing. We continually strive to make mutually beneficial partnerships with businesses and organisations that share our values, both within our town and beyond."

All profits after costs will go to Wellspring Therapy & Training and Harrogate Mind in support of their mental health services.