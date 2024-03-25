North Yorkshire Police said: "A series of nine warrants have been carried out in Micklegate and east York over the past six months.

"They have resulted in 13 arrests in connection with drug supply offences."

They added substances that are believed to be class-A and class-B drugs were seized along with illegal weapons and equipment, the types of which are commonly associated with drug dealing.

One warrant, in Tang Hall, targeted an address where police were told that drugs were being dealt from.

After arresting a man at the address, officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team acted on further intelligence they received about the suspected involvement of another man.

Police have released a photo of some of the items seized (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The police then located the man, and subsequently arrested him over drug supply offences.

Following a search of the property, more suspected drugs were located and a further man inside the property was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences - the police added.

PC Rachel Hughes, of the Micklegate and East York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This shows we simply will not tolerate this harmful activity in our community.

"We wouldn't been able to tackle this type of activity without your support.

"If you have any information about suspected drug dealing in your community, no matter how small, please contact us.

"You can report information on our website or to our Force Control Room through the 101 number. You can also contact Crimestoppers via their website or on 0800 555 111.

"If you live in York you can contact the York team directly at YorkNPT@northyorkshire.police.uk."