Pupils from Vale of York Academy in Clifton got to hear about the jobs behind the creation of 93 homes at Persimmon's Bootham Crescent site - the former home of York City Football Club.

The event was organised by York City Football Club Foundation and Persimmon who are working together to provide vital sporting opportunities for young people in York.

The Vale of York Academy pupils at Bootham Crescent (Image: Persimmon)

The foundation provides sport and physical activities for people of all ages across the city and for two years running now has joined forces with the York-based national housebuilder Persimmon who underpin the Foundation’s City Kick About sessions and the Community Tickets programme which gives local young people the chance to watch York City for free at designated fixtures.

Paula Stainton (Image: Newsquest)

Paula Stainton, the club's general manager, said: "Thanks to the partnership with Persimmon we have been working with mainly secondary school age pupils to show them a range of jobs that are available at a local employer.

"Persimmon's long-term support is very important as it means we can guarantee long-term delivery."

The event came about because of the partnership between Persimmon and York City FC Foundation (Image: Persimmon)

Persimmon contract manager Phil Thompson said: "The idea is to show the pupils general construction skills and what sort of jobs are available. I started as a junior on site and then became assistant manager about ten years ago."

York City player Michael Duckworth, who went to Vale of York Academy as a pupil himself and came along on the day to speak to pupils, said: "It's mad to see how much the site has changed since I played here. I couldn't believe the difference when I pulled up to the show home.

"I don't think we ever had these kind of opportunities when I was at school. My heart was set on football, but I think it's good for kids to get out and see what jobs are about."

Michael Duckworth was there to speak to pupils

Also at the event was Clifton ward councillor Danny Myers.

He said: "It is great to see local employers like Persimmon linking up with local schools to showcase the variety of careers and skills available as apprenticeships.

"I was really impressed with how the site at Bootham Crescent is building out and I look forward to seeing the progress."

Cllr Danny Myers (Image: Pic supplied)

Vale of York geography teacher and careers coordinator, Jack Morton, said: "It's about showing pupils that construction is not just if you want to do a traditional trade, but you can be a project manager or a range of different jobs."

Persimmon has about 500 apprentices and trainees nationally and 50 across Yorkshire with almost 70 per cent of Persimmon’s senior leadership team being internal promotions.

As a surprise the 12 pupils all aged 14 and 15 who visited - four girls and eight boys - were given tickets to City's Eastleigh game on April 6.