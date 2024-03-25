EMERGENCY crews have been called to a two vehicle crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at just before 5pm last night (March 24) after reports of a crash in Brandsby near Easingwold.
A service spokesman said: “Helmsley crews responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
“No people were trapped.
“Our crews cleared up leaking fuel and coolant using drizzit pads.”
