The county’s police say that at almost midnight on Wednesday night (March 20) they received a 999 call from a resident in Trinity Gardens in Scarborough about a burglary.

A force spokesman said: “We were given a description and officers from response team two were dispatched. Arriving within three minutes, PC Broadbent sighted a suspect and following a short foot chase down an alleyway, arrested the suspect.

“The suspect, a 21 year old Scarborough man was charged for the burglary and remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in April.”

PC Broadbent said: "When we aren't responding to incidents, we are actively patrolling our neighbourhoods. We are committed to keeping our communities safe."