A MAN has been arrested following a burglary in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police say that at almost midnight on Wednesday night (March 20) they received a 999 call from a resident in Trinity Gardens in Scarborough about a burglary.
A force spokesman said: “We were given a description and officers from response team two were dispatched. Arriving within three minutes, PC Broadbent sighted a suspect and following a short foot chase down an alleyway, arrested the suspect.
“The suspect, a 21 year old Scarborough man was charged for the burglary and remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in April.”
PC Broadbent said: "When we aren't responding to incidents, we are actively patrolling our neighbourhoods. We are committed to keeping our communities safe."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article