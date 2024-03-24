North Yorkshire Police have sent out a message to parents this evening after incidents of vandalism and arson in Tang Hall.

They have released images of some of the damage and destruction that has occurred in and around Hull Road Park in Alcuin Avenue.

A police spokesman said: “It is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated.

“In order to assist any parents or guardians who may be concerned regarding their children's whereabouts or involvement, we would like to reassure you that we're here to support you and work together.

“Here are some signs that your child may be involved:

1. Burn marks in clothing, smell of smoke

2. Unexplained burnt objects in their possession

3. Lighters and matches found amongst their belongings

4. A fascination with fire

“Please contact North Yorkshire Police for any further advice.”

One of the torched bins in Hull Road Park in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

As The Press has previously reported, there have been a number of fires in Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall - in particular at Hull Road Park and St Nick's nature reserve.

Hull Road Labour ward councillor Michael Pavlovic said a meeting has been organised at Cornerhouse church in Millfield Lane to start at 6pm on Wednesday, April 3.

The damaged vegetable garden in Hull Road Park in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Cllr Pavlovic said: "I have been in liaison with the police commander and the area commander and that's why they have stepped up patrols in the area.

"I would urge people to come along to the public meeting and air their views.

"Police are actively increasing patrols and they will act robustly when they find evidence of who is involved.

"The council will do all that it can to restore things, including holding a public meeting where people will be able to raise their concerns.

"The residents of Tang Hall are rightly devastated and the vast majority of residents just want to live their lives, but this gang of young children and they are children - aged between 11 and 16 - are ruining things and frightening people, but we are determined it will stop.

"If anybody is aware of the children who are doing this then please call Crimestoppers anonymously."

Michael Pavlovic (Image: Pic supplied)

North Yorkshire Police has said that there will be more officers on patrol in Tang Hall.

A police spokesman said: "Arson is a serious offence with potentially life-threatening consequences. We urge anyone with information about these incidents to come forward and assist us in our investigation.

"Our officers are increasing patrols in affected areas to deter further anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to residents. If you witness any suspicious behaviour, please report it to us immediately.

"In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always dial 999. For non-emergencies, you can reach us on 101."

The damaged fencing in Hull Road Park in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)