Early reports indicate that a car and a motorcycle have collided on the westbound carriageway close to the Buckles Inn turnoff.

North Yorkshire Police describe the crash as "serious" and are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The A64 westbound carriageway has been closed from the Copmanthorpe roundabout to Bilbrough Top. Emergency services are at the scene.

The crash has led to a long queue on the same carriageway extends from the A19/A64 Fulford Interchange to the start of the closure and National Highways are warning motorists to expect 50-minute delays.

The road is not expected to reopen for some time.