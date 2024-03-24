Muslims across the world are currently observing the 30 days of Ramadan, best-known by non-Muslims for the the daily fast from sunrise to sunset.

York Mosque invited non-Muslims to join its community for Unity Iftar, to give them a chance to find out more about Ramadan, why they fast, how it is about more than simply not eating or drinking, and to eat and drink together after sunset.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell was among those who accepted the invitation this year, as did people from a wide range of backgrounds and religions.

“It’s such a joyful and warm welcome,” she said. “It’s like a big family gathering with everyone. There is so much they want to share and talk about.”

Imam Ammar Sacha welcomed everyone to the mosque in Bull Lane before members of the mosque gave a brief presentation about Ramadan, its meaning and what Muslims do in Ramadan apart from fasting.

The gathering heard that an important part of Ramadan is thinking about others less fortunate than yourself and understanding what it means not to have enough food.

A girls’ choir from the mosque’s madrassah or religious school sang and one of the mosque’s many volunteers spoke about what the mosque and its community meant for her.

A student spoke about the situation in Gaza.

At the end of the presentation, the crowd of Muslims and non-Muslims mingled and talked and looked at the stalls and posters about the Muslim faith.

Exactly at sunset, everyone shared a “starter” of fruit and a biscuit before the Muslims prayed. Everyone then shared in a joint meal, with so many people present that they filled both floors of the mosque.

Unity Iftar is an annual event which is held at mosques across the UK during Ramadan.

This year, environmental workers, Jews, Christians and those working in the fields of health and education were among the non-Muslims who joined in, talking to Muslims about all sorts of matters.

Some of those present were wearing Palestinian scarfs.

The date for next year’s Unity Iftar has yet to be announced. Ms Maskell said anyone attending would be assured of a warm welcome. “They will learn a lot and also have a really good time”