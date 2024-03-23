RESIDENTS had a frightening awakening this morning when they had to flee from a house fire at breakfast time.
Firefighters from Scarborough responded to the 999 call at about 8am from the house in North Road Marine in the seaside resort.
Some of the crew donned breathing apparatus and fought the fire while others kept residents at a safe distance.
The firefighters managed to restrict the flames to a bedroom and extinguish it. Everyone in the property was out before they arrived.
