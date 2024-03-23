Police have just closed the A170 between Irton Moor Lane, the turn-off for the Irton Garden Centre, and the Stepney Road roundabout on the outskirts of Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A170 Racecourse Road in Scarborough."

They are not indicating how long they expect the road to remain closed and diversions have yet to be put in place. .

The A170 links the southern North York Moors with the North Yorkshire coast.

No further details are available at this time.