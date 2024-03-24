The amount of money being sent to PIP claimants by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will increase next month.

Eligibility is split into Daily living and Mobility with currently payments ranging from £26.90 to £172.75 each week.

From April 1, those payments will increase to somewhere between £28.70 and £184.30 depending on your eligibility.

PIP is paid every four weeks with eligible Brits receiving payments between £114.80 and £737.20 each period.

DWP Universal Credit payments to increase

Millions of people in who receive Universal Credit will see their payments from the DWP increase next month.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that DWP Universal Credit payments would be rising in the new financial year during 2023’s autumn statement.

At that time, Mr Hunt told MPs in the House of Commons that the Government would increase Universal Credit and other benefits by 6.7 per cent, in line with September’s inflation figures.

The increase, which comes into force from April 1, will be worth an “average £470 for 5.5 million households”, the Chancellor said.

Pensioners set for £900 increase

Pensioners will see their state pension increase by up to £900 next month, as an announcement made at last year’s autumn statement comes into effect.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock on pensions would be honoured, with state pensions set to rise from April 1.

Under the triple lock – which guarantees an increase in line with average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is highest - pensions will increase by 8.5 per cent next month.

He told MPs: "The triple lock has helped lift 250,000 older people out of poverty since its inception in 2011.

"It has been a lifeline for many during times of inflation.

"We honour our commitment to the triple lock in full. We will increase the new state pension by 8.5 per cent, worth up to £900 more a year."