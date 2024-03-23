Food recalls have been issued at the leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, with reports of Aldi metal being found in products after they were "tampered with", and salmonella present in a Sainsbury's product.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls that you be aware of at your supermarket.

If you have purchased any of the following items you should not eat them, but return them to the supermarket you bought them from for a full refund.

Aldi recall

Aldi is recalling one of its products which “may have been tampered with” and may now contain metal.

The supermarket, and Signature Flatbreads UK, is recalling the Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White packet because of the health risk.

They say it is an “isolated incident” and is not linked to any other Aldi or Signature Flatbread UK products, which are unaffected.

Sunday 17 March 2024 - Signature Flatbreads UK recalls Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of possible presence of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/ngRkLX6bMO pic.twitter.com/xLZTeC88qc — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 17, 2024

The affected product is the 8 pack of wraps with best before dates up to and including April 29, 2024.

A Food Standards Agency (FSA) spokesman warned anyone who had purchased the product not to eat it.

They said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Aldi on 0800 042 0800 or visit help.aldi.co.uk.”

An Aldi spokesman added: “No other Aldi products are affected.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

Sainsbury's recall

Sainsbury’s has issued a recall and “do not eat” warning after salmonella was found in one of its products.

The Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds have been recalled by the supermarket due to the issue.

Affected packets have a best before date of February 2025 and batch codes of 4044 and 4045.

Thursday 21 March 2024 - @sainsburys recalls 'by Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds' because of contamination with Salmonella #FoodAlert https://t.co/zpXaIhv5YI pic.twitter.com/bXGzee9UWh — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) March 21, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned anyone who has purchased the affected products not to eat them, but to return them to Sainsbury’s for a full refund.

An FSA spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further information, please visit Sainsbury’s website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 028 8303.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.