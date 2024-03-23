Social media users have to taken to their platforms to share their special cleaning tips as many of us prepare for the big spring clean.

The tricks promise to save us time and money, however, many of the hacks that are being recommended can cause serious damage to our health and our home.

DIY hacks circulating like using vinegar to clean windows may seem cost-effective and convenient, but they can leave a nasty stench in the home and damage the outer frame.

Harmful trends are also being promoted online such as combining different cleaning solutions, which is dangerous to health and can cause costly plumbing issues.

Andy Ellis, from luxury home experts Posh.co.uk, warned: “Spring is here, which means the long-standing spring cleaning tradition will soon be upon us.

“Before starting the annual deep cleaning process, we are warning homeowners to be wary of misinformation coming from viral social media hacks and trends.

“Homeowners hoping for a sparkling bathroom should also avoid overloading their toilets and sinks with different cleaning products. Not only can this cause health issues but it can also lead to hefty plumbing bills.

“Some popular trends including the DIY paint roller hack which social media stars claim to be the most efficient way to clean walls could even become a fire hazard.”

These are the social media cleaning trends you should avoid:

Product overload

Many creators on social media can be seen mixing a range of different cleaning solutions in toilets, sinks and bathtubs. This is very dangerous and can release poisonous gases that are toxic to breathe, leading to respiratory issues. It can also destroy fixtures and pipes, leading to clogging and corroding, leaving homeowners with a hefty plumbing bill.

Vinegar to clean windows

Creators swear by vinegar to knock out hard-to-remove stains from windows and make glass shiny. However, straight vinegar is very acidic, and using it alone to clean windows can damage the outer window frame. It will also create a strong pungent smell in the property which is hard to remove.

Bicarbonate of soda

Bicarbonate of soda is used in tonnes of cleaning hacks online, despite its abrasive properties. Avoid using it to clean aluminium and wooden surfaces or floors as it can lead to discolouration. It can also cause scratches on marble surfaces and glass tops.

DIY paint rollers

A viral hack where people use paint rollers to clean their walls after dipping them in water and disinfectant products may seem crafty, but it only rubs chemicals into the walls. Not only does it not even clean your walls, but it could even turn into a fire hazard if done over and over again. Stick to scrubbing walls with a cloth.

Using an iron to fix carpet dents

An online hack which involves placing a damp towel over a carpet dent and steaming with an iron claims to get rid of unsightly dents in carpets in just 30 seconds. Not only is this a fire hazard but it could also burn the carpet, leaving homeowners having to fork out on a costly replacement.