The Princess said in a video message yesterday evening that she was receiving what she described as "preventative chemotherapy" treatment for cancer and that it is going well.

Her condition had been identified through tests carried out following the abdominal surgery she had earlier this year.

She concluded her message: "“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

The King, who himself has cancer, is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did” according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

York's first citizen, the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Cbris Cullwick, who is also a priest, led the good wishes, saying: "I am saddened by the news of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis."

"The Princess and her family will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of the city at this difficult time and I wish her a full and speedy recovery."

Cllr Claire Douglas, leader of the city council, said: "I, as I'm sure, along with many other residents of York, would like to send the Princess of Wales and her family my very best wishes at what must be a very difficult time."

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: "“I know that everyone in York will wish Kate well in her treatment and recovery.

"As a parent of young family, it will be a particular challenging time, and I am sure we will all hold her and her family in our thoughts and in our prayers.

"The huge advances in cancer treatments can give hope to so many, however today’s announcement is yet another reminder of how fragile life can be as nearly half of us will receive a cancer diagnosis at some point in our lives.

“I am sure that we will all relate to today’s news in a very personal way as we will all know people who have been affected by this disease.

“I am grateful to all those who are researching new medical advances as well as those who are caring for those who are ill. I am sure she will be in the very best of hands.”