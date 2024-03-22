York's Lord Mayor , Cllr Chris Cullwick, said the thoughts and prayers of the city are with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her family.
In a statement issued shortly after the news broke, he said: "I am saddened by the news of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis."
Speaking on behalf of York, he said "The Princess and her family will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of the city at this difficult time and I wish her a full and speedy recovery."
