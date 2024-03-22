Revealing her diagnosis in an emotional video message, the Princess said: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

The York Central MP told The Press tonight: “I know that everyone in York will wish Kate well in her treatment and recovery.

"As a parent of young family, it will be a particular challenging time, and I am sure we will all hold her and her family in our thoughts and in our prayers.

"The huge advances in cancer treatments can give hope to so many, however today’s announcement is yet another reminder of how fragile life can be as nearly half of us will receive a cancer diagnosis at some point in our lives.

“I am sure that we will all relate to today’s news in a very personal way as we will all know people who have been affected by this disease.

“I am grateful to all those who are researching new medical advances as well as those who are caring for those who are ill. I am sure she will be in the very best of hands.”

The 42-year-old future Queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

She added: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”