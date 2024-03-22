In the wake of the Princess announcing her cancer diagnosis in a video message to the public we've taken a look back at the day the Royal couple arrived in Scarborough to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street - a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.

The pair also attended The Rainbow Centre and pledged £345,000 of funding to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing services.

While in Scarborough, the couple got to see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The project was a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to The Street, in Scarborough (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Before their marriage Kate and William spent a fair amount of time in Yorkshire. In the early part of 2008, Prince William came to RAF Linton-on-Ouse as part of his RAF training, during which time he was known as Flying Officer Wales.

During his time at Linton, Prince William stunned diners at the York curry house Saffron Desi by turning up unannounced with 47 of his friends and colleagues and ordering a house special, aptly named Royal Delight. The dish was a favourite of his mother, Princess Diana, for whom chef Asad Malik cooked at a function at London’s Dorchester Hotel.