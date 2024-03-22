In the wake of the Princess announcing her cancer diagnosis in a video message to the public we've taken a look back at the day the Royal couple arrived in Scarborough to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street - a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.

The pair also attended The Rainbow Centre and pledged £345,000 of funding to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing services.

While in Scarborough, the couple got to see first-hand how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The project was a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to The Street, in Scarborough (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Before their marriage Kate and William spent a fair amount of time in Yorkshire. In the early part of 2008, Prince William came to RAF Linton-on-Ouse as part of his RAF training, during which time he was known as Flying Officer Wales.

During his time at Linton, Prince William stunned diners at the York curry house Saffron Desi by turning up unannounced with 47 of his friends and colleagues and ordering a house special, aptly named Royal Delight. The dish was a favourite of his mother, Princess Diana, for whom chef Asad Malik cooked at a function at London’s Dorchester Hotel.

In January 2011, princes William and Harry stopped at the Ship Inn in Aldborough near Boroughbridge, when they were in the village for the wedding of their friends, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, the son of Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, 8th Baronet and Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, and Louise Stourton, the daughter of Edward Stourton, the 24th Baron Stourton. The wedding was also attended by Kate Middleton.

William was an usher for Harry, one of his oldest friends and a fellow former pupil at Eton, and Princess Beatrice was also among the guests. As he was leaving the service, Prince William joked to the waiting crowds, “It’s not my wedding yet”. The reception was held at Allerton Park, between York and Knaresborough.