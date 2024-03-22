A member of the public came to the rescue of a driver stuck in a ditch in North Yorkshire.
The large vehicle crashed into a ditch in Tadcaster at 12.15pm today (Friday, March 22).
A local resident used their tractor to tow the driver out of the ditch, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The driver suffered minor injures and was given first aid by the firefighters, it added.
