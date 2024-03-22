The Purple One and the Orange Crunch "have taken on a new shape" which is now the same as the Caramel Swirl.

Additionally, the Orange Crunch is moving from its foil wrapping to a paper wrapper.

Quality Street adds: "But fear not! While both sweets have taken on a new shape, they will still be in their iconic coloured wrappers and keep their unique and well-loved flavours.

The Orange Crunch will also be changing to a paper wrapper (Image: Quality Street/Nestle)

"The change comes after a successful trial at the end of 2023, which saw The Purple One sweet go out in a small number of The Purple One® Bags. Some chocolate fans might have noticed the new Orange Crunch in a limited number of tubs, cartons, and tins on the run up to Christmas."

Jemma Handley, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street, said: “After a successful trial at Christmas, we’ll be permanently rolling out new shapes for two of our much-loved sweets.

"We know how iconic Quality Street sweets are and we have taken great care and attention to make sure that it is the same great tasting The Purple One and Orange Crunch that people know and love in their iconic coloured wrappers.”

“At Quality Street, we also know that fans feel very passionately about their own particular favourites, and we make sure there is something for everyone within the mix,” she added.