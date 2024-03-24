The northbound exit and entry slips on the A19 junction with the A172 at Tontine Interchange will undergo resurfacing work for the next four nights between 8pm and 6am.

A daytime 40mph speed limit will be in place during the work.

National Highways is urging drivers to allow more time when travelling on the road, adding that diversions will be in place during closures.

Another phase of work starts after the Easter break, from Tuesday, April 2, for a further four nights, National Highways said.

For more information on the closure visit: www.trafficengland.com

Updates will be shared via X (formerly Twitter) at @HighwaysNEAST.

Providing they can do so safely, road users can also call the National Highways information line on 0300 123 5000 to keep up to date with road conditions.