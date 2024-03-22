The move follows JDL Electrical, Plumbing & Heating of Lindum Business Park, Elvington, ceasing trading on Tuesday, March 12.

Lee Lockwood and Gareth Harris of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed joint administrators to the business yesterday (Thursday).

JDL Electrical was founded in 2007 by the three directors James Whelan, Dominic Johnson, and Liam Rapp.

It operated a commercial projects division providing services for main contractors and tier 1 M&E contractors on various new and refurbishment projects valuing from £20,000 to £1 million.

A small works department also offered plumbing, heating, and electrical services to the domestic market.

In a statement, the administrators said unfortunately, all 22 staff have been made redundant, and they are currently being supported to make claims via the Government’s Redundancy Payment Service.

Lee Lockwood, partner and joint administrator for RSM UK, said: "The electrical plumbing and heating business was adversely affected by the failure of its sister company, JDL Subcontracting Ltd.

“Both businesses have suffered a significant downturn in work, combined with a historic debt burden, which was built up to keep the companies trading during the Covid pandemic.

Earlier, JDL posted on its website: "Unfortunately, it is with great sadness that, JDL Electrical, Plumbing & Heating Ltd ceased trading on 12/03/2024.

“It is the intention of the directors to formally place the company into administration and where required the proposed administrators will be in contact in due course.

“We will be unable to complete any outstanding works and would recommend that you seek an alternative contractor to complete these works.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your support over the years.”

In 2020, JDL Electrical, Plumbing & Heating Ltd acquired P&A Cuthbertson Ltd of Malton, a company which had operated for more than 38 years.

The takeover followed the acquisition of the long-standing York based business, Colin Bell Plumbing and Heating Ltd, back in 2018.