Don – a stalwart of the York music scene for many years – died last year aged 58 due to complications during treatment for cancer.

He passed away in Turkey after travelling to the country for a liver transplant.

His brother Jake Carry – who also performed on the York music scene – said he showed Don how to play guitar when they were children.

Late York musician Don Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Years later Don repaid the favour and showed him how to produce music.

Don befriended lead singer of The Waterboys Mike Scott and remastered recent albums for the band. He co-wrote The Waterboys’ song It Was Over released just before his death, Jake said.

In February Jake said he feared he too would lose his life after being admitted to Harrogate District Hospital with pneumonia.

Jake Carry (Image: Supplied)

“I was in a terrible state. I couldn’t move and I couldn’t breathe,” the 64-year-old told The Press.

“My lungs filled up with infected fluid as did the sack around my heart.

“The problem was that the bacteria causing the problem could not be identified.

“This meant that the doctors had no idea which medication to use.

“It was a mystery but senior consultant Ru Kerrigan never gave up.”

'The support I’ve been getting is beyond all expectations'





Fortunately, Jake is now on the mend.

“It’s going to be a long road but I can’t thank Ru Kerrigan and his wonderful team at Harrogate District Hospital enough,” he said.

Jake decided to release an EP – titled Live Another Day – to say thank you to those who helped him during his battle with illness and also as a tribute to his brother who showed him how to produce music.

Jake (white shirt) with The Ouse Brothers (Image: Supplied)

The six track EP is in aid of the British Heart Foundation and features work written and recorded by Jake.

“I’m doing it in memory of Don. I wanted to produce something on the strength of what he taught me,” he said.

Don Jackson (Image: Supplied)

“The support I’ve been getting is beyond all expectations and I’m hoping more people will support me for a very good cause.”

Jake said he played in bands from the age of 17 and last performed in York about 20 years ago.

Don Jackson's funeral at Q Church, Priory Street (Image: Newsquest)

He was a member of Dutch Treet, Stone Cold Sober, Area 51 (with his brother Don), The Ouse brothers, Wyze Guys and The Ali Shuffle.

He was also a well-known busker in York – playing in Stonegate most days for several years.

He later moved to Knaresborough – where he now lives – to run a bar.

Don Jackson on his way to treatment in Turkey (Image: Supplied)

Live Another Day is available from Jake’s website (jakecarry.uk) at £4 for a digital download and £5 for a physical CD with free postage.

It’s also available at the Old Royal Oak, Pear Records and Market Tavern in Knaresborough.