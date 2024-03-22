THREE live bands and a DJ set will play at a music event in Acomb this weekend (March 23).
Mod enthusiasts are gearing up for the ‘March of the Mods’ gig at Carlton Tavern in Acomb Road, which will feature sets from The 5:15s, Definitely Maybeez and Vortex Floors and 'mod sounds' from 1pm to 11.30pm.
The York gig is one of a month-long series taking place up and down the country during March.
Read next:
Plans for 'luxury' hotel in North Yorkshire town
New principal and chief executive revealed for college in York
Place of worship in project which aims to help 'welcome the York community'
The gigs help raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.
Founder Eddie Penny said: “Each year over two hundred bands and DJs along with the event organisers give their time free of charge to benefit those less fortunate than themselves.
“We are proud of what has been achieved over the years.”
The gigs have so far raised more than £850,000 for the charity.
Tickets can be bought here – minimum age 18+.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here