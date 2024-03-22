Mod enthusiasts are gearing up for the ‘March of the Mods’ gig at Carlton Tavern in Acomb Road, which will feature sets from The 5:15s, Definitely Maybeez and Vortex Floors and 'mod sounds' from 1pm to 11.30pm.

The York gig is one of a month-long series taking place up and down the country during March.

The gigs help raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Founder Eddie Penny said: “Each year over two hundred bands and DJs along with the event organisers give their time free of charge to benefit those less fortunate than themselves.

“We are proud of what has been achieved over the years.”

The gigs have so far raised more than £850,000 for the charity.

Tickets can be bought here – minimum age 18+.