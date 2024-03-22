The airline began stocking the Orange flavour gin, from the Stamford Bridge-based distillery, on its A321neo flights departing from the UK on March 20.

This is the company’s first move into the airline market, featuring essential oils, fresh orange and citrus, aiming to deliver a top tipple at 30,000ft.

This new listing has been made possible thanks to Travel Retail start-up Sustainaholics who realised that spirits miniatures always come in either heavy breakable glass - or PET bottles made from plastic that most airlines have committed to removing.

READ MORE:

Last June, Sustainaholics created and launched the award-winning Alumini®, a light ultracompact 100% post consumer recycled aluminium 5cl bottle that’s endlessly and easily recyclable and the travel friendly, low carbon choice.

Steve Hickey, Sales Director at Ellers Farm Distillery, said: "It’s been fantastic to partner with Sustainaholics on this project and to see our first airline listing go live with easyJet.

"Our new Y-Gin has a fabulous flavour that will delight customers and it’s also great to be noticed for our genuine commitment to sustainability and innovation in the drinks industry. We can’t wait to see Y-Gin Orange take off.”

Simon Cox, Director of Inflight Retail at easyJet, said: "Here at easyJetwe are always looking to enhance our customer experience, whether it’s our delicious on the go food and snacks, duty free shopping in the air as well as on-board beverages.

"We are delighted to be offering our customers even more choice and variety as we welcome the limited-edition Y-Gin from the boutique Yorkshire based distillery, Ellers Farm.”

David Mills, founder of Sustainaholics, said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the award-winning Alumini® in this industry first collaboration with easyJet and Ellers Farm Distillery. We have the best possible launch airline in our mission to promote more travel-friendly, eco-friendly solutions and showcase the innovation being delivered the UK spirits industry today by independent challenger brands committed to producing great tasting drinks that minimise our impact on the plane.”