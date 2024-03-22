A missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe and well, police said.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal to find the teenager last seen in Front Street, Acomb, earlier today (Friday, March 22).
This afternoon the force confirmed that she has been found.
"We're pleased to report that she has been found safe and well. Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeal," a police spokesperson said.
