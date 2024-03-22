Construction steelworks company, SH Structures of Sherburn-in-Elmet has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators while a buyer is sought for the company.

Insolvency and corporate recovery company Begbies Traynor has been appointed as administrators “to protect the company whilst options are explored and a buyer sought for the business.”

The Begbies Traynor statement said this was “due to losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed.”

SH Structures has traded for more than 30 years in the field of steel fabrication and structures.

In 2013, the company completed the 100-feet high 300 tonne horse head sculptures, The Kelpies, which are located in Falkirk, Scotland.

The £5 million cultural landmark, which took five years to build, paid homage to the working horses of Scotland.

More recently, the company hosted a visit from the recently-elected Selby & Ainsty MP Keir Mather, which included the company and steel industry figures raising a range of concerns affecting the sector.