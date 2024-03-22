Daniel Dobbs, 35, originally of Malton, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years for trafficking heroin and amphetamines in January 2014, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

In 2016 he was made subject to a SCPO which would come into effect on his release, limiting his use of phones, placing restrictions on his use of vehicles, and requiring him to notify the NCA of where he was staying.

In late 2018 he absconded from HMP Hatfield in South Yorkshire, the open prison where he was serving his sentence at the time.

Following an appeal by the NCA he was tracked down to Spain where, in February 2020, he was arrested by the Spanish authorities and extradited back to the UK to go back to jail.

Dobbs was released on licence from prison in January 2023 on condition he lives in Leeds.

On 29 February 2024 Dobbs was rearrested by the NCA for multiple breaches of his SCPO, including possessing more than one mobile phone and failing to notify the NCA of overnight stays away from the address in Leeds.

Dobbs was recalled to prison and his licence was revoked.

He pleaded guilty to seven breaches of his SCPO at Leeds Magistrates on 1 March and was today given an additional 10-month sentence by a judge at Leeds Crown Court, which he will have to serve before being considered again for parole.

Alison Abbott from the NCA’s Lifetime Offender Management unit said: “Serious crime prevention orders are designed to stop career criminals like Daniel Dobbs from re-offending when they are released from prison.

“This case demonstrates that we rigorously enforce these orders, and those who breach them will be pursued and will have to face the consequences.”