Work started on the £4.5million business park early last year, after the scheme was approved by City of York Council in Mat 2022.

It has been developed by Marrtree Investments, includes five new Grade A trade park units of between 4-8,000 sq ft.

In total, is 27,000 sq ft of business space with 41 car parking spaces.

The site is well situated on the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, with retail and trade outlets operating nearby.

It already has a drive-thru Starbucks café operating onsite, and one unit is under offer

Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield has been appointed as letting agents.

Constructed by HACS construction group, it becomes Marrtree’s 21st business park.

William Marshall, director of Marrtree Investments, said: “We are really pleased to present our latest high quality modern business space in York. It’s a great location, with excellent road links and with the £65 million upgrade to the York outer ring road due to get underway in the next couple of years.

“There are also great facilities close by, including gyms, restaurants and the Vue cinema.”

Simon Hill from Colliers’ Industrial & Logistics team in Leeds said: “Marrtree Business Park York provides much needed new supply within the ring road of York, just 15-minute from the city centre and with easy access around the whole of the city.

“We’ve already got one of the five units under offer, and strong interest in some of the others, as the site is of interest to local business and national retailers and traders.

“These modern units are close to plenty of complementary businesses which will further enhance the experience for customers and staff alike.”