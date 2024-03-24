Jack McGuiness crossed the finish line at the Great Welsh Marathon last weekend.

It was the third of 12 marathons he plans to run each month this year to raise funds for the RSPCA.

“I’ve never been ‘sporty’ and was always last in PE at school, but there was something about running that seemed to hook me in,” Jack said.

“The fresh air, the challenge and the support from the York Knavesmire Harriers were what kept me motivated when I trained hard for my first marathon last year, so I wanted to keep momentum afterwards which is when the idea came to me to plan a charity challenge.”

Jack, who works as an ecommerce photographer, spoke to The Press before embarking on the challenge and said he wanted to use it to raise money for the RSPCA.

The 32-year-old previously told us how his family had two Border Collies. One died during lockdown and the other – 13-year-old Meg – is still alive. Jack hailed her as the “unofficial mascot” of the challenge.

So far, Jack has raised £850 of his £10,000 for the animal welfare charity.

He continues to train for his next run which will see him head west for the Manchester Marathon on April 14.

“I kickstarted the challenge in January with the Liverbird New Year’s Day Marathon which was tough because it meant getting up at 4am to get to Liverpool and, like everyone, I’d overindulged at Christmas, so it was a shock to the system," Jack said.

"In February I took on the Darwin Day Marathon in Shrewsbury which was tough mentally because the distance requires 44 laps of a cycle track.

“Running The Great Welsh Marathon last weekend was strange because the weather was so changeable - I crossed the finish line both soaked, and sunburnt.”

He added: “I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received so far and I keep my JustGiving page regularly updated so people can see how I’m getting on, as well as my Instagram page.”

Sarah Millerick, mass participation manager at the RSPCA, said: "People like Jack and his incredible fundraising efforts mean the RSPCA can carry out our animal welfare work, and help us inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal.

"We're so excited to follow Jack's journey over these 12 marathons and are so grateful for his incredible generosity and commitment towards animals."

This year the RSPCA celebrates its 200th year of working to support animals.