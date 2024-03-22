North Yorkshire Council said it is exploring the potential of a high-end development in Scarborough on land in the town’s North Bay.

The build would be on the site of the former indoor swimming pool in Ryndle Crescent, which was demolished in 2022 and relocated to Weaponness sports village in the town.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: “The provision of a high-quality hotel is intrinsic to realising the overall objectives to develop the North Bay and remains a key strategic focus for the future growth and prosperity of the town.

“It would bring in jobs, increased overnight stays and therefore increased spend in the town contributing to the wider economy, community, and social benefit of the county.”

A council spokesperson said: “Importantly hotel development on this site will act to support those developments proposed within the wider North Bay area including the Open Air Theatre.

“The authority is looking to engage with the hospitality market to understand the best way to bring forward this proposal.

“It is expected that a developer will partner with the council, and potentially a hotel operator, to deliver the accommodation at the site.”