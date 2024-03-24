York Rugby League Football Club are once again offering free spots to any volunteers who may be willing to run on behalf of their foundation in the York 10k this August.

The York RLFC Foundation are a charity who seek to ‘inspire communities and change lives across York and North Yorkshire’ by working on the development of health, education, community, and rugby league for people in the region.

Any potential runners are asked to aim for a minimum of £100 as a target as this will cover any costs associated with their entry.

The York Race for All will take place on Sunday August 4, starting at Knavesmire Road and passing by some of the city’s most iconic landmarks before looping back around to finish at the same point as the start.

York RLFC Foundation Community Coach Mark Prangnell said: "We are delighted to offer this opportunity once again for volunteers to run the York 10k and raise much needed funds for the Foundation.

"We want to build on last year's success where we raised over £2,000.

“All funds raised from this year's York 10k Race for All will once again go directly towards our work in the local community, our Wheelchair Rugby League Team, Excel Player Development Programme and our Disability Rugby League Team."

Anyone who has already purchased a space on the York 10k directly through Run For All can still raise money for the York RLFC Foundation should they wish, but will not be given a fundraising target.

For more information and or to request one of the places, please email York RLFC Foundation Community Coach Mark Prangnell on foundation@yorkrlfc.com or by calling 01904 670880 and asking for the Foundation team.