Around 175 guests were invited to Ampleforth Abbey for the Mass of St Joseph followed by blessing of the Alban Roe House Retreat and Visitor Centre by Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Following an extensive programme of refurbishment enabled by a generous donation, Alban Roe House reopened on Friday, March 22. The building brings together residential accommodation, a Tea Room, Shop and Visitor Centre under one roof.

Abbot Robert Igo, Abbot of Ampleforth said: "The new Visitor Experience encourages people to learn about monastic life past and present and how the current community serves God according to the Rule of St Benedict.

"Hospitality is central to the Rule of St Benedict, and the members of the monastic community also welcome visitors to join them in the Abbey Church where they pray the Divine Office five times a day."

Visiting residential school groups will once again be based at Alban Roe House with the upper floors of the building offering comfortable dormitory and en-suite accommodation.

Alban Roe House has several large spaces suitable for exhibitions, conferences, training, corporate and community events.

Abbot Igo added, ‘We are delighted to be welcoming guests to our new Retreat and Visitor Centre. The new facilities will allow us to strengthen our connections with local communities as well as offering visitors from further afield an insight into our life.’

Entry to Ampleforth Abbey and Alban Roe House is free and the Visitor Experience/Tea Room, is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm (excluding Good Friday).