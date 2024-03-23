As reported in The Press, the £26 million York Station Gateway includes a new transport interchange in front of York railway station.

York Disability Rights Forum asked for the views as it called on City of York Council to simplify pedestrian routes and make them "consistent with the transport hierarchy that gives priority to disabled pedestrians and pedestrians".

Diane Roworth, who is registered blind, said: “This scheme makes everything very much worse for blind and visually impaired people trying to reach the station by bus and on foot, with the need to cross multiple roads and cycle lanes.

“Mobility trainers are saying this scheme is just too complex to be able to teach those with sight loss to navigate.”

Anne Norton, a wheelchair user, said: “We want cyclists to be safe of course, but not at the expense of disabled pedestrians who will struggle with so many crossing points.

“If experienced cyclists say there is too much risk of interactions with pedestrians, how is that any better for those who already lack confidence on a bicycle?”

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user, said: “Yet again, the access needs of disabled people have been ignored.

“The council is required by law to follow the Public Sector Equality Duty and has an anticipatory duty to advance equality of opportunity.

“This scheme fails the basics, and inverts the transport hierarchy.”

The Press has contacted City of York Council for comment.