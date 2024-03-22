LNER said it has contacted the team that dug up the wagon in Antwerp to find out more about the discovery.

The firm believes the wooden railway truck was used for removals to help people carry belongings when moving house.

But how it came to be in Antwerp remains a mystery. And there’s very little left of the relic after it disintegrated during the excavation to offer further clues, LNER said.

LNER's communications director Stuart Thomas said: “We’re fascinated by the history of our brand - just last year we celebrated 100 years since the LNER came into being in 1923. In our 101st year it’s incredible to discover a little bit of LNER history has been buried in a field in Belgium for so many decades.”